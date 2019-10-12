|
Marcia R. Holtz, 68, of Fayette, died Thursday evening, October 10, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. She was born November 19, 1950, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to Ray M. and Beverly L. (Green) Earl. On June 15, 1985, she married Robert Holtz, and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2011.
A graduate of Pittsford High School, Marcia went on to work at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold.
Marcia was a member of the Southern Michigan Saddle Club. She loved to raise horses and trail riding. Riding motorcycles was also another one of her favorite hobbies.
She is survived by two sons, Adam Schmig of Pittsford, MI and Eric (Missy) Schmig of West Unity, OH; step-children, Robert Holtz of Florida, Richard Holtz of Missouri, and Teresa Montague of Fayette, OH; brother, Steve (Sandy) Earl of Hillsdale; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A funeral service for Marcia will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson, with Rev. Samuel Wickard officiating. Burial will follow at Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford, Michigan. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions in honor of Marcia can be made to Animal House Rescue. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019