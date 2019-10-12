Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Holtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia R. Holtz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia R. Holtz Obituary
Marcia R. Holtz, 68, of Fayette, died Thursday evening, October 10, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. She was born November 19, 1950, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to Ray M. and Beverly L. (Green) Earl. On June 15, 1985, she married Robert Holtz, and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2011.

A graduate of Pittsford High School, Marcia went on to work at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold.

Marcia was a member of the Southern Michigan Saddle Club. She loved to raise horses and trail riding. Riding motorcycles was also another one of her favorite hobbies.

She is survived by two sons, Adam Schmig of Pittsford, MI and Eric (Missy) Schmig of West Unity, OH; step-children, Robert Holtz of Florida, Richard Holtz of Missouri, and Teresa Montague of Fayette, OH; brother, Steve (Sandy) Earl of Hillsdale; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A funeral service for Marcia will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson, with Rev. Samuel Wickard officiating. Burial will follow at Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford, Michigan. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 5-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions in honor of Marcia can be made to Animal House Rescue. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now