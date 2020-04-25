|
Margaret Elaine "Peggie" Long, 90, of Jonesville, Michigan, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital after contracting COVID-19.
Peggie was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 13, 1929, the youngest of three children born to Elmer and Anna Mertz. She started school in a one-room country schoolhouse and went on to graduate from Mackenzie High School, the largest high school in Detroit, at age 16. During her senior year, she took the bus to downtown Detroit for her first office job. She held other secretarial positions at Hillsdale Steel Products, the First United Methodist Church, and at Hillsdale College in the English Department.
Peggie always wanted to attend college to become a teacher, but didn't have the opportunity until her children were in school. It took her nine long years of attending classes and working part-time until she graduated from Hillsdale College in 1970. She went on to earn her Master's degree at Sienna Heights University in Adrian, Michigan in 1980. She was a member of Epsilon Delta Alpha (college scholastic honor society) and Lambda Iota Tau (national literary fraternity). She taught for one year at the Hillsdale County Youth Home, and spent the next eighteen years teaching fifth and sixth grade at Waldron Area Schools. After retiring from teaching, Peggie worked as the volunteer coordinator for Hospice of Hillsdale County.
Peggie married Norman Long, the love of her life, on March 13, 1949. They were married for 47 years before Norman preceded her in death in 1996. They enjoyed square dancing and were active in the F.I.S.H. (Faith In Serving Humanity) organization. They enjoyed traveling in the United States and took several memorable trips to Europe.
Peggie was a master at cross stitch and won several ribbons at the Hillsdale County Fair. She was always reading a book and kept up with all the latest publications. She started the library at the First United Methodist church in Hillsdale and served as librarian there for many years. She loved cats and had many special furry companions through the years.
Peggie is survived by her daughters Debbie Lynch (and husband David) of Blue Springs, MO and Lori Heinowski (and husband Rick) of Holland, MI; grandchildren Matthew Heinowski (and wife Emily) of Chicago, IL, Kristin Hock (and husband Max) of Mason, OH, and Chistopher Lynch (and wife Anahis) of Glendale, CA; great-grandchildren Joey and Jack Heinowski; niece Nancy Sprow of Coldwater, MI.
There will be a graveside service with immediate family only and interment at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading, MI. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hillsdale County or the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020