Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Margaret Ellen (Elliott) Murray


Margaret Ellen (Elliott) Murray Obituary
Margaret Ellen Murray was born in Wauseon, Ohio on August 22, 1943 to Nixon S. Elliott and Elizabeth (Sears) Elliott. She married Gerald L. Murray on October 20, 1961 in Jackson, Michigan and he preceded her in passing on January 9, 2017.
A funeral service to honor Margaret Ellen Murray will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, April 22nd from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Grace Hospice (1900 Indian Wood Circle, Suite 200, Maumee, OH 43537). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
HAMPTON FUNERAL HOMES - HILLSDALE
517-437-0605
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019
