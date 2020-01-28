|
Margaret F. Runnells, 87, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 9, 1932, in Mt. Clemens, to Richard & Helen (Finucan) Kellicut. On July 24, 1955, Margaret married Hugh Glenmore Runnells. He preceded her in death April 28, 1992.
Margaret formerly worked at Howell's Orchard in Allen, had done waitressing and had also worked for her daughter at Bear Lake Grocery Store. She was a graduate of Montgomery High School. Margaret was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and a member of the Alter Rosary Society. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Eric and Autumn.
Surviving are three children, Danny (Deb) Kyser of Osseo, Nora Osborne-Powell and husband David of Jackson and Glenda Runnells of Hillsdale; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Phillip Edinger of Houston.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hugh; children Vicki Pebernat and Karen Edinger; and stepfather, Harold Vollman.
A Mass of Christian burial for Margaret Runnells will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale, with Fr. David Reamsnyder as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Salvation Army, St. Anthony Church or Great Lakes Hospice. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020