Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Margaret R Esterline Obituary
Margaret R. "Ruth" Esterline, 88, of Montgomery, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Ft. Wayne. She was born October 12, 1931 in Angola to John and Sylvia (Wilkes) Groshon. Ruth married James R. Esterline on September 10, 1950 in Montgomery and he survives.

Ruth was a secretary at Hillsdale College for 25 years.

Surviving besides her husband, James, are three daughters, Susan (Norman) Thompson of Angola, IN., Sherry (Kevin) Yenna of Wabash, IN., Julie (Brian) Lounds of Waterloo, IN.; two sons, Daniel Esterline of Waterloo, IN., Timothy (Linda) Esterline of Sycamore, OH.; 20 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Irene Worthington.

Funeral services for Margaret Ruth Esterline will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading, 403 S. Main St Reading, MI 49274 with Reverend Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Interment will follow in Berg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Parkview Randallia Hospice.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020
