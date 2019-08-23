Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
Reading, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
Reading, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Kay Hammond


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Kay Hammond Obituary
Marguerite Kay "Missy" Hammond, 56, of Reading, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.  She was born March 9, 1963 in Hicksville, OH to Glen and Eva (Barrett) Hasch.
She graduated from Reading High School in 1981 and was a devoted member of the World Harvest Assembly of God in Quincy.
Missy is survived by her husband, Frank, whom she married on October 30, 1999; Sister, Mary Hammond; sister-in-law, Alberta Hasch; brother-in-laws, Mike Hammond and Tim Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Catherine Hasch; Brother, Dale Hasch; and nephew Joshua Miller.
A memorial service for Marguerite Hammond will be held Monday August 26, 2019 at 3 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Darrin Brown officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Download Now