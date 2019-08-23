|
|
Marguerite Kay "Missy" Hammond, 56, of Reading, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. She was born March 9, 1963 in Hicksville, OH to Glen and Eva (Barrett) Hasch.
She graduated from Reading High School in 1981 and was a devoted member of the World Harvest Assembly of God in Quincy.
Missy is survived by her husband, Frank, whom she married on October 30, 1999; Sister, Mary Hammond; sister-in-law, Alberta Hasch; brother-in-laws, Mike Hammond and Tim Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Catherine Hasch; Brother, Dale Hasch; and nephew Joshua Miller.
A memorial service for Marguerite Hammond will be held Monday August 26, 2019 at 3 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Darrin Brown officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019