Marian Elizabeth Ruettinger, 79, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born October 13, 1940 in Camden to John and Doris (Haynes) Gary. Marian married George Ruettinger on May 20, 1972 and he preceded her in death on January 12, 2001.

In the interest of public health and safety, a memorial mass for Marian Ruettinger will be held at a later date at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale. Interment will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020
