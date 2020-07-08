Marian Elizabeth Ruettinger, 79, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born October 13, 1940 in Camden to John and Doris (Haynes) Gary. Marian married George Ruettinger on May 20, 1972 and he preceded her in death on January 12, 2001.
Marian graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1958. She was formerly employed at Wagner Industries in Reading and The Big Wheel Store in Hillsdale. Marian grew up in Camden Community Church, later converting to Catholicism when she married George. She was a dedicated member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Marian served the church as a Eucharistic Minister, custodian, and member of the CCW. She enjoyed camping with George in the Michindoh Bees Campers Club and gardening.
Survivors include her son, Jonathan (Kim) Ruettinger of Jonesville; four grandchildren, Megan (Nick) Prater, Kylie (Nick) Ruettinger, Abby (Brett) Bradford and Trevor Ruettinger; three great-grandchildren, Rhyan, Bryson and Ava and her sister, Nancy Grace Gary of Camden.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, George.
A Memorial Mass with social distancing for Marian Ruettinger will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Fr. David Reamsnyder officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Anthony Catholic Church.
to share condolences and memories with the family.