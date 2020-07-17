Marian J. Gier, age 87, of Hillsdale (formerly of Pittsford), passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on July 11, 2020 at Drews Country Living of Hillsdale. She was born on the Perrin farm at Bell Lake, Jefferson Township to Ernest and Mildred (Johnson) Perrin. On April 6, 1951 she married the love of her life, C. George Gier in Pittsford, Michigan. George preceded her in death on April 22, 2006.
Marian graduated from Pittsford High School in 1950 as Valedictorian of her class. She then attended Jackson Business University, after which she worked as Mac McGehee's secretary at M&S Manufacturing Co. and MS Sales Co. in Hudson. She later worked in the Registrar's Office at Hillsdale College and at the Hillsdale County Phone Company. She served as the Jefferson Township Clerk for 23 years and was co-partner with George in the farming business through the years. She was a member of the Hillsdale County Republican Party and a prior member of the Hillsdale County Farm Bureau.
Marian was a lifetime member of the First Congregational Church of Pittsford, where she faithfully taught Sunday School for a number of years and also served as Sunday School Superintendent. She played the piano and organ there for more than 38 years and served as Church Treasurer for a number of years. She was an active member of the church's Ladies' Guild, Unique Women's group and the Christian Endeavor group. She and George were members of the Hills and Dales Square Dance Club and the two of them attended National Dance Conventions in Texas and California. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing and baking for her family and friends.
Marian was always a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her four children, Deb (Tom) Knueve of Okemos, Darlene (Kevin) Clark of Osseo, Douglas (Teresa) Gier of Osseo, and Denise (Jeff) Wilt of Hillsdale. She is also survived by six grandchildren, four bonus grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, five bonus great-grandchildren, one sister Beverly (Doug) Long of Clayton, one sister-in-law Linda Sigman of Jonesville along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband of 55 years, she was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Twila Perrin, one brother James Henry Perrin, two siblings in infancy and brother-in-law Larry Sigman.
There will be no visitation or calling hours. Memorials are suggested to the First Congregational Church of Pittsford, the Pittsford Area Lions Club or Hospice of Hillsdale County.
