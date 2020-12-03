1/1
Marie E Delaney
Marie Eleanor Delaney, age 78 years of Osseo, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at McGuire Skilled Nursing Unit in Hillsdale. She was born on April 14, 1942, in Columbus, Georgia, the daughter of Joel W. and Christene (Wilson) Myrick. Marie graduated from Panama City, Florida High School in 1960. She married Loren Dean Delaney on May 12, 1969, in Panama City. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2019. Marie worked at Hillsdale College for over 30 years in their housekeeping department. She enjoyed reading, watching western movies, traveling and especially loved the time spent being with family.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Cathy Jo Landel, two grandsons, Morgan and James Landel, all of Osseo, a sister, Janice L. Jorgensen of Panama City, Florida and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother, James L. Myrick. Cremation has taken place. Private family farewell was held at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Memorials are suggested to the Greater Hilldale Humane Society, 3881 Tripp Road Osseo, MI 49266. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
