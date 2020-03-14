|
|
Marilyn Elaine Sumner, 91, of Pioneer, passed away on March 12, 2020 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born on June 26, 1928 in Toledo to Herbert H. and Helen Beatrice (Gibbs) George. Marilyn gradated from Pioneer High School in 1946 and graduated from Ravenscroft Beauty College in Fort Wayne. She married Doyle J. Sumner and he preceded her in death.
Marilyn was known for her kindness, generosity and caring nature. She had a giving spirit and made everyone feel loved while welcoming them into her home and having a meal ready to share. Marilyn was a woman of faith and a prayer warrior; she was very involved and organized many meals at Bridgewater Community Church, where she had been a member for 30 years. She was an original member of the Sesqui Study Club- Pioneer Chapter. Nearly 20 years ago she started the Widows Bible Study Group in the Pioneer area. She owned and operated a beauty shop out of her home on State Street for many years. Marilyn was also a Sales Rep for Avon International and Home Interior Design.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter Jan Elaine Price of Pioneer; three grandchildren: Tasha E. Sumner of Montpelier, Darren Sumner of Bryan and Brienne (Levi) Vasquez of Bryan; five great grandchildren; brother Rex (Dona) George of Mesquite, Nevada; and sister Janet Clark of Huntington, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Greg Sumner.
Visitation for Marilyn will be Sunday, March 15th from 12-4pm at Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer and Monday, March 16th from 10-11am at Bridgewater Community Church, 7982 CR P50, Montpelier. Services will be on Monday at 11am at the church with Pastor Mark Pitman and Pastor Jack Teeple to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial contributions may be given to the church or Huntington College. www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020