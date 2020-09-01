Marilyn June (Enbody) Hoyt, 80, of Litchfield and formerly of Jackson, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. She was born June 27, 1940 in Jackson to George and Barbara (Lowe) Bristol. She married Howard Hoyt and he preceded her in death in 2007.



A celebration of life for Marilyn Hoyt will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12 to 6 PM at the home of Mark and Karla Enbody (8571 Hadley Rd., Litchfield, MI 49252). Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.





