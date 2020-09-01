1/
Marilyn J. Hoyt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn June (Enbody) Hoyt, 80, of Litchfield and formerly of Jackson, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. She was born June 27, 1940 in Jackson to George and Barbara (Lowe) Bristol. She married Howard Hoyt and he preceded her in death in 2007.

A celebration of life for Marilyn Hoyt will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12 to 6 PM at the home of Mark and Karla Enbody (8571 Hadley Rd., Litchfield, MI 49252). Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
5175423098
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved