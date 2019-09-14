Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Loeffler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Loeffler


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Loeffler Obituary
Marilyn J. Loeffler, age 87, of Sylvania, formerly of Hillsdale, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born on July 23, 1932 to Floyd and Nina Barrow in Toledo. Marilyn spent many years managing Universal Number One Inc. Real Estate Company in Hillsdale for her husband, Allan. After retirement, they moved to Sylvania, OH to be closer to family.

Marilyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania. She enjoyed playing Bridge, knitting, cooking and fishing. Marilyn loved music and could play the piano, and ukulele. She loved all animals, especially dogs and cats. Marilyn looked forward to taking care of her family, which was her biggest joy. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all. Marilyn's smile and spirit will be missed and carried on in our hearts forever.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Rae Loeffler; and 3 siblings. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Allan Loeffler; daughters, Jackie (Ron) Merritt, Vickie Purcell and Robin (Dale) Togni; grandchildren, Chris "Doll Dumpling" (Tammi) White, Jessica Fogel, and Amanda Merritt; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Alana, Jacob, Kamyrn, Cooper, and Aiden; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo. OH 43615 (419-392-9500) with Memorial Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider ProMedica Hospice or the ASPCA.

To leave a special message for Marilyn's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now