Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
Marilyn J. McKibbin


1930 - 2019
Marilyn J. McKibbin Obituary
Marilyn Joan McKibbin, age 89, of Osseo, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.

She was born August 3, 1930 in Camden to George and Yolande (Gunn) Masters. Marilyn married Daryl McKibbin on August 15, 1948 and he preceded her in death on September 28, 2009.

Marilyn graduated from Reading High School in 1947. She began her career in health care as the office manager at Maple Lawn Medical Care in Hillsdale. Marilyn served on the building committee when the new Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility was being built and she worked her way up to become the facility's administrator. After retiring from the medical care, Marilyn worked in the human resources department at Hillsdale College. She was a member of the Hillsdale Garden Club and she enjoyed, baking, cake decorating and oil painting.

Survivors include two children, Karen (Rich) Gutowski of Jackson and Stanley McKibbin of Osseo; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one sister, Judy Blanchard of Fort Wayne.

In addition to her husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patricia Diane Gilbert; sister, Jean Ann Caswell and two brothers, Marvin and Norman Masters.

Funeral services for Marilyn McKibbin will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 5-8 PM, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visitwww.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019
