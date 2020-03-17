|
|
Marilyn L. Byrnes, 97, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Drews Assisted Living in Hillsdale. The oldest child of immigrant parents, she overcame many obstacles during the Great Depression to become a teacher. She graduated from Berkley High School in 1938 and received her Bachelor's Degree from Michigan Normal College, now Eastern Michigan University. She taught business classes in the Pontiac Public Schools.
In her senior year of college she married her beloved Mark before he was sent overseas during WWII. After the war they started a family. He died in1967 and Marilyn returned to work while continuing to care for their children and home.
She retired from management at General Dynamics in Warren, Michigan, to her home in the Higgins Lake area and spent winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Her great loves were her family and friends, the Episcopal Church, Red Wings hockey, cars, travel, quilting, golf and gambling, but not always in that order, as she liked to say. Proud of her Canadian heritage, she spent many summers during her childhood in Toronto, Ontario, helping in her grandmother's store.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Ann (Terry) Catron of Hillsdale and Karen Byrnes of Hillsdale; two sons, Michael (Janice) Byrnes of Cassopolis, Michigan and Timothy (Becky) Byrnes of Vernon, Michigan, 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Memorial services for Marilyn Byrnes will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial tributes are suggested to Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, Coldwater, Michigan, or the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020