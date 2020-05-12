|
|
Marjorie J. Cartee, age 87 years of Hillsdale, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility, Cottage Unit in Hillsdale.
She was born on August 27, 1932, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Arthur E. and Anah Maxine (Vickers) Petrat. Marjorie graduated from Royal Oak High School in 1951. She worked at William Beaumont Hospital for 23 years, retiring in 2009. Marjorie was a volunteer at the Detroit Zoo. She enjoyed her pets, especially her cat, Othello and golden retriever, Leo.
Marjorie is survived by her two children, Doug (Honora) Cartee and Beth Cartee, two grandsons, Eric Cartee and Sean Scott all of Hillsdale, three great grandchildren, two brothers, Frank Petrat of Owosso and David (Jackie) Petrat of Bay City, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 12, 2020