Marjorie L. Ochsenrider, 95, of Litchfield, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Masonville Place in Coldwater surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 19, 1924 in Hillsdale County to William and Zella (Borden) Welden. Marjorie graduated from Jonesville High School and then graduated from Ypsilanti Normal College with a teaching degree. She married Robert J. Ochsenrider in 1944 and he preceded her in death in 2016. Marjorie worked on the family farm and also was the bookkeeper.
Survivors include, one daughter, Patty Vagg of Litchfield; two sons, Chuck (Cathy) Ochsenrider of Coldwater and Roger (Jerilyn) Ochsenrider of Arroyo Grande, California; daughter- in- law Joan Ochsenrider of Litchfield; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, son Thomas and brother Bob Welden.
Family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Funeral services for Marjorie Ochsenrider will be held private. Interment will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Litchfield Library (books for children section) or .
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019