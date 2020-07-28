Mark Douglas Bolenbaugh, 58, of North Adams MI, passed away at home on July 23rd, 2020. Mark was born on May 20th, 1962, in Hillsdale County, to Delbert and Patricia (Krick) Bolenbaugh. He was preceded in death by his father.



Mark is survived by 4 children, Tabatha (Christopher) June, Kaycee (Kurtis) Riggs, Tasha Boyd and Warren (Stephanie) Osmun, all of Hillsdale; 3 brothers, Steven (Cindy) Bolenbaugh, Scott and Mitchell Bolenbaugh, all of Hillsdale; 4 sisters, Clarinda Whittaker of Reading, Darla (Roger) Champion of Montgomery, Della Hagerman of Kalamazoo and Sandra (Jerry) Heminger of Camden. He has many nieces and nephews, 14 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.



Mark enjoyed junking, earning himself the nickname "Sanford", fishing, camping, his grandchildren and listening to Johnny Cash. Mark will be deeply missed by many.



A celebration of life will be held on August 2nd, 2020, at 3:00 pm, at 4380 S. Hillsdale Road, Hillsdale, MI in Mark's honor.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store