Mark Douglas Bolenbaugh
Mark Douglas Bolenbaugh, 58, of North Adams MI, passed away at home on July 23rd, 2020. Mark was born on May 20th, 1962, in Hillsdale County, to Delbert and Patricia (Krick) Bolenbaugh. He was preceded in death by his father.

Mark is survived by 4 children, Tabatha (Christopher) June, Kaycee (Kurtis) Riggs, Tasha Boyd and Warren (Stephanie) Osmun, all of Hillsdale; 3 brothers, Steven (Cindy) Bolenbaugh, Scott and Mitchell Bolenbaugh, all of Hillsdale; 4 sisters, Clarinda Whittaker of Reading, Darla (Roger) Champion of Montgomery, Della Hagerman of Kalamazoo and Sandra (Jerry) Heminger of Camden. He has many nieces and nephews, 14 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.

Mark enjoyed junking, earning himself the nickname "Sanford", fishing, camping, his grandchildren and listening to Johnny Cash. Mark will be deeply missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held on August 2nd, 2020, at 3:00 pm, at 4380 S. Hillsdale Road, Hillsdale, MI in Mark's honor.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 28, 2020
From the Carl Janson family we extend our deepest condolences to the whole family.
Carl and Sharon Janson
Family
July 27, 2020
Please accept our deepest condolences . The family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Brad and Karen (Staley) Adams
July 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jody Kipp
Family
