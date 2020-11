Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark L. Jagger, age 68, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born November 6, 1952 in San Antonio, Texas to Ivan and Virginia (Berger) Jagger.



Funeral arrangements for Mark Jagger are pending at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

