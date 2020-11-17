Mark L. Jagger, age 68, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born November 6, 1952 in San Antonio, Texas to Ivan and Virginia (Berger) Jagger. Mark married Tracey Smith on May 17, 2008 and she survives.
Mark graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1970. He began his working career at Hillsdale Tool as a machine operator and advanced to vice-president of quality. He later retired from Precision Gage MTI in Hillsdale as vice-president of production. Mark was an avid golfer and member of the Hillsdale Golf and Country Club, first playing golf there at the age of 12. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and member of the "Apple Pie Gang". Mark enjoyed listening to music, playing the guitar and spending time with his family whom he dearly loved.
In addition to his wife, Tracey Jagger, Mark is survived by a daughter, Brianna (Todd) Crall of Hillsdale; two sons, Justin (Rachelle) Jagger of Eagle, Michigan and Samuel (Allison) Jagger of Ann Arbor; four grandchildren, Lydia, Zane, Hannah and Joey; step-daughter, Christine Dykstra of Brandon, Florida and a brother-in-law, Jeff Royale of Grass Lake, Michigan.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Suzanne Royale and brother, Calvin Jagger.
A celebration of life service for Mark Jagger will take place in the spring of 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online memories and condolences with the family.