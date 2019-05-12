Home

Mark S. Wonders


1956 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Mark S. Wonders Obituary
Mark S. Wonders, 62, of Allen, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home. He was born December 30, 1956 in Hillsdale to Cecil and Irma (Zagyva) Wonders. Mark married Connie Hammill on July 8, 1978 and she survives.
A memorial visitation for Mark Wonders will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Private family interment will take place at the Allen Cemetery at a later date.
A full obituary will be published in Tuesday's paper.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 12, 2019
