Martha A. "Marty" Hanna, 84, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. She was born January 9, 1935 in Guntown, Mississippi to James & Carrie (Bishop) Reynolds. Marty was first married in 1953 to Lesley Miller and he preceded her in death. She married Robert Hanna in 1981 and he survives.
Funeral services for Martha Hanna will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Chaplain Lisa Holdridge officiating. Interment will follow at Whiteford Cemetery in Lambertville, MI on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 29, 2019
