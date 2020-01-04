Home

Martha A. LaBani, age 73, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 25, 1946.

According to her wishes, Martha donated her body to the University of Michigan for medical studies.

Memorial services for Martha LaBani will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM, with a fellowship meal to follow until 7:00 PM, at McCall's Reception Center in Hillsdale with Priest Brad Kingsley officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family of Martha LaBani. For online condolences. please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020
