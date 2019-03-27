Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Ann (Tyler) Powers


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Ann (Tyler) Powers Obituary
Martha Ann Powers, age 71, of Adrian, MI, formerly of Hillsdale, passed away March 23, 2019. She was born January 16, 1948, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Elmer & Elaine (Fisk) Tyler.
On February 14, 1992, she married James Powers, Jr., he survives. In addition to her husband James Powers, Jr., she is survived by her daughter Shelley (Andri) Horace, her grandchildren, Ezra Evans and Aiden Horace, her siblings, Susan (Dennis) Calligan, John (Barbara) Tyler, and Timothy (Gail) Tyler and a host of nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara Tyler Rice.
Memorial Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian, MI. Visitation will also be on Monday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, MI. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.