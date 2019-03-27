|
Martha Ann Powers, age 71, of Adrian, MI, formerly of Hillsdale, passed away March 23, 2019. She was born January 16, 1948, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Elmer & Elaine (Fisk) Tyler.
On February 14, 1992, she married James Powers, Jr., he survives. In addition to her husband James Powers, Jr., she is survived by her daughter Shelley (Andri) Horace, her grandchildren, Ezra Evans and Aiden Horace, her siblings, Susan (Dennis) Calligan, John (Barbara) Tyler, and Timothy (Gail) Tyler and a host of nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara Tyler Rice.
Memorial Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian, MI. Visitation will also be on Monday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, MI. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019