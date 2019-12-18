|
|
Martha Belle (Chenoweth) Peterson, age 98, of DeLand, FL died Monday December 16, 2019.
She was born in Union City, Ohio in 1921. She started nursing school at the University of Michigan and later graduated from Hillsdale College in 1963 at the age of 56. In between, she married Dr. Carl A. Peterson, her husband of 67 years and true life partner. They had 4 children. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Her life was filled with adventure and travel always with her husband and/or children.
She is survived by her children: Dr. Eric Peterson (Janice), Jane Gawin (Chester), Lynn Peterson (Jim Cain) and Gail Waller (Harry Weaver); her beloved sister Anne McCoy of Union City, Ind.; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Neighborhood Center 434 S Woodland Blvd, DeLand.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019