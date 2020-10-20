1/1
Martha D. Loomis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha D. Loomis, 77, of Clovis, Calif., passed away peacefully June 26, 2020, after a brief bout with cancer.
Marti was born June 30, 1942, in Hillsdale, the daughter of Leo and Jean (Crandall) Loomis. Marti graduated Hillsdale High School, class of 1960, with honors. She then went to Michigan State and graduated in 1964 with a B.S. degree and shortly after moved to California, where she earned her master's degree at Cali. State, Dominguez Hills, Calif.
Her ashes have been interred beside her parents at Oak grove Cemetery of Hillsdale.
She is survived by her brother Curt Loomis, cousins and many friends.
Marti was a longtime supporter of the Fresno Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera and Osher Lifelong Learning institute. Friends who wish to remember Marti in a special way may make memorial gifts to Fresno Philharmonic, 7170 N. Financial Drive, Ste. 135, Fresno, CA. 93720 or https:// fresnophil.org/donate-now/; or to a charity of one's choice.
Rest in peace, Martha Loomis you have been a good friend to many and we will miss you and your infectious laugh!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved