Martha D. Loomis, 77, of Clovis, Calif., passed away peacefully June 26, 2020, after a brief bout with cancer.
Marti was born June 30, 1942, in Hillsdale, the daughter of Leo and Jean (Crandall) Loomis. Marti graduated Hillsdale High School, class of 1960, with honors. She then went to Michigan State and graduated in 1964 with a B.S. degree and shortly after moved to California, where she earned her master's degree at Cali. State, Dominguez Hills, Calif.
Her ashes have been interred beside her parents at Oak grove Cemetery of Hillsdale.
She is survived by her brother Curt Loomis, cousins and many friends.
Marti was a longtime supporter of the Fresno Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera and Osher Lifelong Learning institute. Friends who wish to remember Marti in a special way may make memorial gifts to Fresno Philharmonic, 7170 N. Financial Drive, Ste. 135, Fresno, CA. 93720 or https:// fresnophil.org/donate-now/
; or to a charity of one's choice
.
Rest in peace, Martha Loomis you have been a good friend to many and we will miss you and your infectious laugh!