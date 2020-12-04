Martha Ellen Butler, 90, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020, at Provincial House of Adrian. She was born November 27, 1930 in Hillsdale to Glenn and Vera Double. On March 17, 1963 she married John E. Butler and they were married for 33 years.
Martha graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1948 and started her multifaceted career at Katzemeyers Hardware of Hillsdale. As secretary then Office Manager she worked in several firms including for the world famous architect, Eero Saarinen, Connecticut, Standard Electric Company, State Wide Real Estate Houghton Lake, and Fairway Office Productions Hillsdale. With her husband John, they co-owned the Builders Showcase Inc. and they co-hosted the CarpetBaggers of Houghton Lake. They were long-time residents at Carriage Park Apartments of Hillsdale with many friends there. In retirement years, Martha worked in the office of C and D Rental Center of Adrian, for her sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Robert E. Comar.
Martha's children came with four legs and white curly hair. Whether it was standard size, miniature or toy, their French Poodle heritage was always the same and they answered to the name Jacques Pierre. She is survived by eight nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, as well as, great-great nieces and nephews, and by the wonderful staff from Provincial House of ? ?Adrian. She was a favorite there; her spunk and presence will be missed. Her presence in all the lives she has touched is fondly embraced and forever cherished.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents; her husband John, sister, Phyllis (Robert) Comar, and brother, Jerry (Karen Sarles) Double.
There will be no visitation or calling hours for Martha Butler at this time. A family graveside services will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Provincial House of Adrian. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
