1/1
Martha E Butler
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Ellen Butler, 90, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020, at Provincial House of Adrian. She was born November 27, 1930 in Hillsdale to Glenn and Vera Double. On March 17, 1963 she married John E. Butler and they were married for 33 years.

Martha graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1948 and started her multifaceted career at Katzemeyers Hardware of Hillsdale. As secretary then Office Manager she worked in several firms including for the world famous architect, Eero Saarinen, Connecticut, Standard Electric Company, State Wide Real Estate Houghton Lake, and Fairway Office Productions Hillsdale. With her husband John, they co-owned the Builders Showcase Inc. and they co-hosted the CarpetBaggers of Houghton Lake. They were long-time residents at Carriage Park Apartments of Hillsdale with many friends there. In retirement years, Martha worked in the office of C and D Rental Center of Adrian, for her sister and brother-in-law Phyllis and Robert E. Comar.

Martha's children came with four legs and white curly hair. Whether it was standard size, miniature or toy, their French Poodle heritage was always the same and they answered to the name Jacques Pierre. She is survived by eight nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, as well as, great-great nieces and nephews, and by the wonderful staff from Provincial House of ? ?Adrian. She was a favorite there; her spunk and presence will be missed. Her presence in all the lives she has touched is fondly embraced and forever cherished.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents; her husband John, sister, Phyllis (Robert) Comar, and brother, Jerry (Karen Sarles) Double.

There will be no visitation or calling hours for Martha Butler at this time. A family graveside services will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Provincial House of Adrian. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved