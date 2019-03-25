|
Martha "Mike" Harth of Marinette, formally of Grafton WI, went to Jesus March 8th 2019 with family at her bedside. Born in Hillsdale MI Nov 7th 1944 to Louis and Leta Michelson.
Graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1962. Enlisted in the Navy in 1963 where she went to corps school at Great Lakes Navy Hospital, Great Lakes IL. While serving, she met her future husband Frank, a Navy corpsman, in February 1964. In 1964 Martha was transferred to Jacksonville Navy Hospital Fl. While she was at Jacksonville Martha and Frank were married on September 18th 1964 in Jacksonville Fl. After leaving the Navy in 1965 Martha became a domestic engineer who made a loving home for her family.
She was a member and Sunday school teacher at Pilgrim UCC Church in Grafton WI. She enjoyed gardening and the simpler things in life. Never to complain, her smile and "I'm ok" response hid her many health problems.
Martha is survived by her husband Frank, son David Harth of Peshtigo WI, daughter Patricia Holstein of Sheboygan WI, grandsons Joshua and Aaron Holstein, half-sister Sherree Guy of Hillsdale MI and best friend Donna Van Ryzin of Saukville WI. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Martha was preceded in death by her mother Leta Michelson Doty, father Louis, sister Barbra Jean and step father Rovelle Doty.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be sent to the or to Pilgrim UCC Church Grafton WI.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019