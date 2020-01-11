|
|
Martha Jane Reynolds passed away, December 19, 2019. She had been living in Dallas, Texas. She was 93 years old at the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Robert Reynolds. They were married 53 years. She grew up in Fort Wayne, IN and spent most of her married life in Camden, MI and Quincy, MI. She was a member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Methodist Church in Camden, MI and Quincy,MI. She was an avid traveler. Martha and Ronald spent their retirement years in Fort Pierce, FL on the 5th Tee at Gator Trace Golf Course. She loved watching basketball.
Martha has 3 Daughters; Nancy Van Patten (Mark) Punta Gorda, FL, Cindi Mueller, Dallas, TX, and Kelly Smead (Steven), Augusta, GA. Martha has 6 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, as well as Nieces and Nephews. Martha has a Sister, Barbara Paolillo, Elkhart, IN. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elpha Jane Smith, and her father, James Benjamin Smith.
The family plans to have a private memorial service in Florida in the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in her honor.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020