Martha L. Lehman
Martha Lucille Lehman of North Adams, Michigan passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 3, 1925 in Hudson, Michigan to Herbert and Lucille (Clark) Dwyer.

Martha is survived by four grandchildren, Kelly Lehman, Jason (Heather) Brink, Travis (Tami) Lehman, and Heidi (Joe) Riley; seven great grandchildren, Cody Lehman, Brock Lehman, Marissa Lehman, Carter Riley, Maddie Riley, Caleb Brink, and Jace Brink; and one daughter-in-law, Helena Lehamn.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, Francis "Fritz" Lehman; one son, Tim Lehman; one daughter, Melissa Brink; and four siblings, Onalee Smith, Theresa Keil, Bill Dwyer, and Francis Dwyer.

Martha was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards, working, and taking care of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She also enjoyed watching television, especially HGTV.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Friday, October 2, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Father David Reamsnyder officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church from 3-6 P.M. Those who wish, may make memorial contributions to St. Anthony Catholic Church or to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 29, 2020.
