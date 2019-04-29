|
Martha Lou Vernier, 89, of Jonesville passed away at home April 20, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born Feburary 17, 1930, to Russell and Oletha Powers. In 1947, she married Lewis Vernier and he preceded her in death. Martha was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She was a kind and generous person, always giving of herself to others.
Surviving are a son, Rick (Carol) Vernier of Clarklake, 2 daughters Marcia (Jerry) Van Eeuwen of Wyoming, MI and Denise (Mike) Flynn of Hillsdale, Son-in-law Jim Leupp of Jackson, 3 sisters, Mavis Dunlap, Mary Lee Alden and Madelon Halleck, 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Leupp, a granddaughter, Heather Leupp and a sister, Ellen Gordon.
A special thank you to Southern Care Hospice nurse Maria Johnson and Mary Lee Alden (Martha's twin sister) for their loving care and compassion in her final days.
A memorial service will be held on May 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Frontier United Methodist Church, 9925 Short St., Frontier, MI. with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be an hour before the service.
Private burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township at a later date.
Those planning on expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to Frontier United Methodist Church or Southern Care Hospice, 1965 Boardman Rd., Unit B, Jackson, MI 49202.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 29, 2019