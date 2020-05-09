|
Martha M. Fitton, 79, of Pittsford, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital. She was born October 26, 1940, in Hillsdale to Newton and Florence Daniels. She married Ralph Fitton on September 13, 1955, and he preceded her in death March 28, 2020.
In the interest of public health and safety, private family graveside services for Ralph Fitton will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta.
Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 9, 2020