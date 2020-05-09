Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Fitton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha M. Fitton

Send Flowers
Martha M. Fitton Obituary
Martha M. Fitton, 79, of Pittsford, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital. She was born October 26, 1940, in Hillsdale to Newton and Florence Daniels. She married Ralph Fitton on September 13, 1955, and he preceded her in death March 28, 2020.
In the interest of public health and safety, private family graveside services for Ralph Fitton will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta.
Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -