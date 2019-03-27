|
|
|
Marvel Lee Moore, age 84, of Jonesville, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her home. She was born September 26, 1934
There will be no visitation or calling hours for Marvel Moore at this time. Private family services are being planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or the Hillsdale American Legion. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More