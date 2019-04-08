|
Marvin E. Shepard, 83, of Santee, South Carolina and formerly of Pioneer, OH passed away on April 2, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1935 in Jefferson Township, MI to Robert B. and Mildred M. (O'Bryant) Shepard. Marvin graduated from Pittsford High School in 1953 and received his associate's degree in agriculture from Michigan State University in 1955. He was a farmer in Bridgewater Township most of his life and he also worked for Pet Milk in Bryan, OH and Hudson, MI for a total of 29 years.
Marvin was a vet in the Army Signal Corp and was also a past master of the former Osseo Masonic Lodge now life member of the Hillsdale Lodge #1032. He was a member of the Arbor Day Foundation and after retirement he worked for 10 years for the Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District. Marvin also worked for 12 years at Do It Best Hardware in Montpelier.
He is survived by his life companion, Doris Branham; one brother, Keith (Ann) Shepard; one sister, Vonda (Irvin) Holly; two step daughters; and numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Oma D. (McClain) Shepard; two step children; and one step grandson.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A graveside service will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, OH with Pastor Jack Heirholder to officiate. In the case of inclement weather, services will be held at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church in Vance, SC or Hope Lutheran Church Outreach Ministry.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019