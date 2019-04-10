|
Marvin LaMar Masters, 77, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born August 17, 1940 in Camden Township to George and Yolande (Gunn) Masters. Marvin married Alta Goodman on November 30, 2013 and she survives.
A funeral service for Marvin L. Masters will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at noon at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019
