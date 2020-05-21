|
|
Marvin T. Hurst, 85, of Osseo, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale.
He was born Sept. 25, 1934, in Hillsdale, to Dallas and Marie (Boman) Hurst. Marvin married Janice Piper on Dec. 31, 1954, and she survives.
Marvin graduated from Reading High School in 1952 and he was employed in the maintenance department at Hillsdale Tool. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Marvin was an active member of Bankers Baptist Church who served as a trustee, usher and worship song leader. He also enjoyed camping, going to garage sales and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Janice Hurst, Marvin is survived by three children, Curt (Esther) Hurst of Verona, Va., Terry (Sam) Myers of Osseo and Tina (Dennis) Dominique of Morenci; three grandchildren, Christine (Paul) Marshall, Holly (Jerry) Rasberry and Eric Hurst; three great-grandchildren, Thad, Samantha and Maddison; and four siblings, Dean (Joan) Hurst of Pennsylvania, Maxine (Dean) Scoville of Hillsdale, Karen (Frank) Johnson of Quincy and Tom (Sue) Hurst of Reading.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Sam Myers Jr.
Graveside services for Marvin Hurst will take place at a later date at Bankers Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bankers Baptist Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences and share memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 21, 2020