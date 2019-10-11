|
|
|
Mary Aseneth Corey, 97, of Ottawa Lake and formerly of Litchfield, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born December 17, 1921 in Somerset Center to Clifford and Irma (O'Neil) Clark. She married Darrel Corey and he preceded her in death on January 10, 2007.
Services are at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. The family will receive friends for visitation from Noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019