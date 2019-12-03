|
Mary Ann Meredith, 69, of Evart, Mi and formerly of the Hillsdale area, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 24, 1950 in Hillsdale Co. to Archie & Mary (Myers) Trressler. Mary Ann was married Feb. 20, 1970 to George Philip Meredith and he survives.
Mary Ann retired from County National Bank and was also the former co-owner and operator of Rocking Horse Inn Bed and Breakfast in Pittsford. She was a graduate of Hillsdale High School, class of 1968 and a graduate of Stautzenberger Business College. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson.
Surviving besides her husband Phil of nearly 50 years are three children, Tamara (Scott) Klingensmith of Hudson, Timothy Meredith of Hillsdale and Abbie (Mike) King of Coldwater; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Charlene (Elwood) White of Jonesville.
There will be a memorial mass for Mary Ann Meredith on Thursday, December 5 , 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant. Private family interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Hudson. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 10:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM, at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019