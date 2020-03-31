Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ann Turski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Turski

Send Flowers
Mary Ann Turski Obituary
In loving memory of our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, but most importantly Child of God, Mary Ann Turski made her journey home to Jesus Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born June 17, 1941.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Chester Turski; four children, Sherie (Mike) Perry, Deborah (Randy) Smieszek, Timothy (Scott) Turski and Thomas Chester Turski; and enough grandchildren and great grandchildren to supply two pro football teams!

There will be no services for Mary Ann Turski at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Memorials are suggested to Camden Missionary Church.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -