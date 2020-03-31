|
In loving memory of our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, but most importantly Child of God, Mary Ann Turski made her journey home to Jesus Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born June 17, 1941.
She is survived by her loving husband, William Chester Turski; four children, Sherie (Mike) Perry, Deborah (Randy) Smieszek, Timothy (Scott) Turski and Thomas Chester Turski; and enough grandchildren and great grandchildren to supply two pro football teams!
There will be no services for Mary Ann Turski at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Memorials are suggested to Camden Missionary Church.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020