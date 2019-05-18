|
Mary Anne Ray, 87, of Litchfield passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. She was born April 17, 1932 in Inkster to Floyd and Lillian (Monforton) Smith. Mary Anne married Ralph Ray and he survives.
Mary Anne graduated from Litchfield High School in 1950. She was the secretary for the superintendent at Litchfield Community Schools for many years before her retirement. Mary Anne was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale and was an active volunteer in numerous groups and committees at the church. She was also a member of the Litchfield Garden Club.
Surviving besides her husband, Ralph are three children, Mark (Teresa) Ray, Susan (Keith) Stevens and Gary (Kimberly) Ray; six grandchildren, Lindsey, Logan and Parker Ray, Taylor and Bailey Stevens and Cecilia Dihle; brothers, Richard (Barb) Smith and Edward Smith; sister, Virginia (Bob) Fortune.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Ray in October 1995; and siblings, Gerald and Robert Smith and Lois Cunningham.
A memorial mass for Mary Anne Ray will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Father David Reamsnyder officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at church, beginning at 10 a.m. Private family interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery Litchfield at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 18, 2019