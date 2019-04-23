Home

Services
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3525
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Camden Cemetery
Camden, MI
View Map
Mary Belle Payne


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Belle Payne Obituary
Mary Belle Payne, age 92, passed away at 10:05 A.M. on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, Ohio, where she was a resident. Mrs. Payne was a longtime resident of northwest Ohio, residing in the Nettle Lake area near Montpelier, Ohio. She had been employed at Essex Wire in Reading, Michigan, and Beam Stream in Montpelier and retired from Robinair with over twenty years of service. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, listening to popular and country music, crafting, refinishing furniture, attending auto races and pampering her dog children. She also enjoyed vacationing in Florida and trying her luck at casinos in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. She was a lifelong member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge.
Mary Belle Payne was born on October 28, 1926, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Fannie (Fountain) Payne. She married James M. Payne in 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1978.
Survivors include her sons, James (Carol) Payne, of Bryan, and Robert Priess, of Brighton, Michigan. She was also preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, two brothers, and her longtime companion, Boyd Zeiter, of Camden, Michigan.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019, in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Mark Holbrook officiating. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Camden Cemetery, Camden, Michigan, with grave side services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Memorials are requested to Hillside Country Living, 09876 County Road 16, Bryan, Ohio, or to a .
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019
