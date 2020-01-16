|
Mary Buerger, 92, of Hillsdale, Michigan, went to the arms of her Lord and Saviour in mid-December 2019.
Born in 1927 in Buffalo, Mary was the youngest daughter of Welles and Caroline Moot. She attended local schools, graduating from Buffalo Seminary in 1945. A few weeks after graduating from Vassar College in 1949, she married Walter Buerger, MD, and moved to Southern California to raise their family. She was a supportive wife of her husband's nearly constant on-call hours and a dedicated mother, encouraging and guiding her five children into adulthood.
Mary was a dynamic yet compassionate force in civic life: in local philanthropy, schools, politics and church. Her work included collecting for the Community Chest in the 1950s while pulling her children in a wagon behind her; room-mother and music teacher at her children's elementary school; 1976 presidential convention delegate for Reagan and a lead volunteer at multiple candidate headquarters; operator of a bookstore; choir director and council/vestry member in churches, two of which she and Walt helped to found; and long-time volunteer at Arlington Welfare, assisting and befriending families in need. In her donations of time or money, she was never looking for a place at the head table - but more likely to be found rolling up her sleeves to work, always with a ready smile.
At the age of 82 (2009), a few years after the death of her husband of more than 50 years, Mary left southern California for Hillsdale, where she again poured herself into local community, politics and church, while forging new treasured friendships. In addition, she was an avid supporter of Hillsdale College, sponsoring student scholarships and attending events and lectures on campus.
Mary was known for her thoughtfully-expressed conservatism and graceful willingness to discuss issues in a civilized manner, even with those who disagreed. She credited her love of lifelong learning as a major factor in her longevity, being active, alert and engaged until the day she passed. Her generosity and humility in service of her community, family, and faith were abundantly visible throughout her 92 years, in Hillsdale as in California.
Mary is survived by all five of her children; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, January 18 at the Holy Trinity Parish church in Hillsdale, with a reception to follow at 12 PM at the Dow Hotel, Hillsdale College. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Parish (www.trinityhillsdale.org) or to Hillsdale College (www.hillsdale.edu).
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020