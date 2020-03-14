|
Mary Edna Holt, age 93, of Pittsford, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 13, 1926, in Grass Lake, to George E, and Ethel L. (George) Horsfall. She married Elwyn O. Edwards on May 6, 1950, in Angola, Ind., and he preceded her in death Jan. 12, 1965. She then married Curtis Holt on Dec. 23, 1967, and he preceded her in death July 17, 1993. Mary lived in the Pittsford area for the past 41 years. She worked in production at Peerless Gear in Clinton for 27 years, retiring in 1992. Mary was a member of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Pittsford.
Surviving are two sons, George (Mary) Edwards of Manitou Beach and Ronald Edwards of Brooklyn; a daughter, Sharon Jackson of Cookeville, Tenn.; a stepson, Larry (Carol) Holt; two stepdaughters, Deann (Rex) Monroe, Bonnie Stockford; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Elwyn O. Edwards; her second husband, Curtis Holt; a daughter, Janice Meads; a son, Garry Lynn Edwards; two sisters, Martha Patrick-Winner and Erma Hendryx; and a brother, Lonnie Horsfall.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Burial will take place in Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are to the Humane Society.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020