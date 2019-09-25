Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Jonesville United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Jonesville United Methodist Church
Mary E Towers


1936 - 2019
Mary E Towers Obituary
Mary E. Towers, 83, of Reading, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Hillsdale Hospital.  She was born March 10, 1936 in Reading to Ernest and Kathleen (Taylor) Towers. 
 
Mary graduated from Reading High School in 1950.  She was a lifelong member of the Eastern Stars.  She enjoyed doing ceramics and was a member of the Jonesville United Methodist Church.
 
Survivors include a sister, Roberta (Gene) Badgley of Beaverton, MI; nephew, William P. Miller of Tecumseh; niece, Lorah (Nate) Weesner of Fort Wayne, IN; and several great-nieces and nephews.
 
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Robert Taylor.
 
Memorial services for Mary Towers will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Jonesville United Methodist Church with Pastor Mary Sweet officiating.  Visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service.  Private family interment will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading.  Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
 
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jonesville United Methodist Church.  For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
