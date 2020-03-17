Home

Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Fort Custer National Cemetery
Augusta, MI
View Map

Mary Ellen Coulson

Mary Ellen Coulson Obituary
Mary Ellen Coulson, 82, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020, also at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020
