Mary Ellen Fowle, 91, of Tecumseh, made it home to be with the Lord May 10, 2019. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family members. She was born July 24, 1927 in Hillsdale to Raymond and Mable (Wilson) Stenger. She married Richard Fowle on August 4, 1945 in Kimball, Nebraska, where Richard was stationed at the time, and he preceded her in death April 14, 2009.
She was a loyal servant to God, loved her husband, children and grandkids with all of her heart. She spent the early years of her life raising seven children and helping as a foster parent. She served the community for several years at their truck stop restaurant Dick and Mary's. Later in life she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, from sharing the word of God and giving them valuable advice to cooking a delicious homemade meal and always having a place to stay. Her sweet love and kindness will be greatly missed.
Survivors include seven children, Sharon (Donald) Sumner, Julie (Kenneth) Ellison, Timothy (Kerri) Fowle, Charlene (Carl) Adams, Terry (Debra) Fowle, Mary Louise (Robert) Roback and Ruth Ann Stricklen; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard, two siblings, Charlotte Barnes and David Stenger and son-in-law, Jack Stricklen.
Funeral services for Mary Ellen Fowle will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at El Bethel Church in Hillsdale with Pastor Gary Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 13, 2019