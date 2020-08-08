1/
Mary J. Ely
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Joan Ely, age 79, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born May 24, 1941 in Hillsdale to Roland and Ethel (Reynolds) Kimling.

Mary graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hudson. She was formerly employed at St. Anthony Catholic Church and she also worked as a cook at the Hillsdale County Jail and the Pink Panther in Jonesville. Mary was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Alter Rosary Society. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and creating crafts, especially painting, sewing, knitting and crocheting.

Survivors include five children, Patty (Keith) Spence of Hillsdale, David (Marla) Ely of Elkhart, Indiana, Allen (Angella) Ely of Hillsdale, Connie (Ed) Chapin of Osseo and Joanne (Keen) Chen of Hillsdale; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Sally Ball of Ridgecrest, California, Judy Passmore of Hillsdale, Vicky Watson of Coldwater and Rick (Jan) Kimling of Clayton; daughter-in-law, Janet Ely of Reading and sister-in-law, Karleen Kimling of Comstock Park, Michigan.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; son, Rodney "Butch" Ely; granddaughter, Jessie Tran; her twin-brother, Larry Kimling and daughter-in-law, Leann Ely.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ely will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 4:00-7:30 PM with a Rosary Service to follow at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved