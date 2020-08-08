Mary Joan Ely, age 79, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born May 24, 1941 in Hillsdale to Roland and Ethel (Reynolds) Kimling.
Mary graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hudson. She was formerly employed at St. Anthony Catholic Church and she also worked as a cook at the Hillsdale County Jail and the Pink Panther in Jonesville. Mary was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Alter Rosary Society. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and creating crafts, especially painting, sewing, knitting and crocheting.
Survivors include five children, Patty (Keith) Spence of Hillsdale, David (Marla) Ely of Elkhart, Indiana, Allen (Angella) Ely of Hillsdale, Connie (Ed) Chapin of Osseo and Joanne (Keen) Chen of Hillsdale; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Sally Ball of Ridgecrest, California, Judy Passmore of Hillsdale, Vicky Watson of Coldwater and Rick (Jan) Kimling of Clayton; daughter-in-law, Janet Ely of Reading and sister-in-law, Karleen Kimling of Comstock Park, Michigan.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; son, Rodney "Butch" Ely; granddaughter, Jessie Tran; her twin-brother, Larry Kimling and daughter-in-law, Leann Ely.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ely will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 4:00-7:30 PM with a Rosary Service to follow at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences.