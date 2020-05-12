|
|
Mary Jean Stephens of Hanover, Michigan passed away on May 7, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 6, 1937 in Homer, Michigan to Lyle and Elizabeth (Foster) Heath.
Mary is survived by two sons, Russell (Renae Conrad) Stephens and Scott (Deb Maples) Stephens; grandchildren, Garrett Stephens, CaLyn (Rafa) Dehonor, and Briana Stephens; great grandchildren, Adalyn and Ralph; brother, Charles (Jo Ann Kellermeyer) Heath; sisters-in-law, Louise Heath and Carolyn Mattice.
She was preceded in passing by her husband John Stephens whom she married in June 1959; daughter, Jacqueline; her parents; brothers, James and Delane Heath, Robert and Arlene Heath, David Heath, Marion Heath; sisters, Ann Robert) Harrison, Dorothey (Duane) Quigg, and Janet (Jerry) Nicholson.
Mary began her career as a waitress at the Regent Café in Jackson, Michigan. She loved to travel and was a Horse Enthusiast. In her early years, she also enjoyed racing stock cars at the Manchester and Butler Motor Speedways. She was a member of the UFCW Local 539 and retired as a meat wrapper from Polly's. Mary was also an avid card player and would usually beat any of her opponents.
Due to current regulations, private family services will take place at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hanover and interment will follow in the Hanover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Michigan 4-H Foundation in memory of Mary.
The family invites you to join a live webcast of the service on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. by visiting https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1066804
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 12, 2020