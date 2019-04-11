|
Mary Jane Hayes, 89, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Hillsdale Hospital. She was born December 9, 1929 in Hastings, Michigan to Boyd and Lillian (Ashalter) Clark. Mary Jane married Robert Hayes on April 11, 1955 and he preceded her in passing on December 31, 2017.
Mary Jane graduated from Hastings High School in 1947, earned a BS degree from Western Michigan University in 1951 and a Masters from Eastern Michigan in 1970. Mary Jane was a longtime teacher at Gier Elementary in Hillsdale and member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was a member of the NEA, MEA, Hillsdale Educational Assoc., MARSP, the American Occupational Assoc., the DKG, National Honor Society, Michigan Genealogical Council, the Hillsdale Co. Genealogical Society, Council for Exceptional Children, the HCHC Auxiliary and the St. Anthony CCW.
Surviving are four children, Steven (Kandy) Hayes of Hillsdale, Jane (David) Miller of Florida, Kathleen (David) Culp of Niles, MI and Mark Hayes of Battle Creek; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Clark of Kalamazoo.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, daughter-in-law, Christy and siblings, Daniel, Verland and Donald.
A mass of Christian burial for Mary Jane Hayes will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Fr. David Reamsnyder as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m., with a prayer vigil service at 7:30 p.m., at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale Co. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019